'Understand Her Problems': Jailed Ex-CM Hemant Soren's Wife Kalpana On Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: As Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was remanded in Enforcement Directorate's custody following his arrest in a money laundering case regarding the Delhi liquor scam, Kalpana Soren has extended solidarity to his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

Wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren spoke to Sunita Kejriwal and extended support. Jharkhand stands with Arvind Kejriwal, said Kalpana Soren after speaking to Sunita Kerjiwal. Kalpana said that she can understand the problems of Sunita Kejriwal. Hemant Soren was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in a PMLA case.

“Just talked to Arvind Kejriwal ji's devoted wife Sunita Kejriwal ji and tried to give him courage. As a friend, I can understand their problems. In this hour of crisis, the entire Jharkhand stands with Kejriwal ji under the leadership of Hemant Soren ji. India will not bow down #IStandWithKejriwal #IStandWithHemant,” said Kalpana Soren in a post on X.

She also alleged that the arrests of Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal are a part of politcal conspiracy ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. “Illegal arrest of popularly elected Chief Ministers and that too when the schedule of general elections in the country has been announced, is not a normal occurrence for a democratic country,” she said.

अभी अरविंद केजरीवाल जी की धर्म पत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल जी से बात कर उन्हें साहस देने का प्रयास किया। एक साथी के रूप में मैं उनकी परेशानियों को समझ सकती हूं।



लोकप्रिय निर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्रियों की गैरकानूनी ढंग से गिरफ्तारी और वह भी तब जब देश में आम चुनाव के कार्यक्रम की घोषणा हो गई… — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) March 23, 2024

Sunita Kejriwal Reads Husband's Message From Jail

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday evening met him at the ED office where he is lodged under custody in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had allowed Sunita Kejriwal and Bibhav Kumar (Kejriwal's personal assistant) to meet him every day for half an hour between 6-7 pm, apart from his lawyers.

She also read out a message from Kejriwal from inside the prison. "Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by his wife. Sunita Kejriwal is a former IRS officer who has so far maintained a distance from active politics.