New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 20, took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying some in politics need to be repeatedly launched, much unlike startups that move on to other avenues in case one venture does not work out. PM Modi was speaking at the Start Mahakumbh at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

Without naming anyone, Modi, while speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh here, said many people launch startups, while the number is much more in politics.The startup ecosystem is experimental and moves on to a new one if a particular startup doesn't launch, he said, contrasting them with the ones in politics.

Some "have to be launched repeatedly", he said. PM Modi exuded confidence of returning to power for a third term in a row and presenting a full Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2024.

He also mounted a direct attack on the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks regarding ‘Shakti’. “Whole world is watching Bharat's Yuva Shakti's capability. Acknowledging our Yuva Shakti's efficiency, we have taken several steps to boost the startup ecosystem...This is the spirt, this is the Shakti which people say that they will destroy,” said the Prime Minister.

"You know what is going to happen in the next five years," he said, referring to continuity in governance under him after the April 19 to June 4 general elections.

PM Modi Addresses Entrepreneurs at Startup Mahakumbh

Businesses, in normal course, put off big events till the elections are over but the large assembly of startup entrepreneurs and people associated with that ecosystem at the three-day 'Mahakumbh', days after general elections were announced, is a sign of things to come, said PM Modi.

PM Modi exhorted entrepreneurs and innovators to file for patents, given the fast pace at which the world is moving. Backed by initiatives like Startup India and Standup India, the nation's youth has proven its mettle, he said.