×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Unlike Startups, Some In Politics Need to be Launched Repeatedly: PM's Jibe At Rahul At 'Mahakumbh'

PM Modi was speaking at the Start Mahakumbh at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh
PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh | Image: X/BJP4India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 20, took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying some in politics need to be repeatedly launched, much unlike startups that move on to other avenues in case one venture does not work out. PM Modi was speaking at the Start Mahakumbh at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. 

Without naming anyone, Modi, while speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh here, said many people launch startups, while the number is much more in politics.The startup ecosystem is experimental and moves on to a new one if a particular startup doesn't launch, he said, contrasting them with the ones in politics.

Advertisement

Some "have to be launched repeatedly", he said. PM Modi exuded confidence of returning to power for a third term in a row and presenting a full Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2024.

He also mounted a direct attack on the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks regarding ‘Shakti’. “Whole world is watching Bharat's Yuva Shakti's capability. Acknowledging our Yuva Shakti's efficiency, we have taken several steps to boost the startup ecosystem...This is the spirt, this is the Shakti which people say that they will destroy,” said the Prime Minister. 

Advertisement

"You know what is going to happen in the next five years," he said, referring to continuity in governance under him after the April 19 to June 4 general elections. 

Advertisement

PM Modi Addresses Entrepreneurs at Startup Mahakumbh 

Businesses, in normal course, put off big events till the elections are over but the large assembly of startup entrepreneurs and people associated with that ecosystem at the three-day 'Mahakumbh', days after general elections were announced, is a sign of things to come, said PM Modi. 

Advertisement

PM Modi exhorted entrepreneurs and innovators to file for patents, given the fast pace at which the world is moving. Backed by initiatives like Startup India and Standup India, the nation's youth has proven its mettle, he said.

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder

a few seconds ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka-Nick In Ayodhya

a minute ago
Pat Cummins

Ashwin on Cummins

4 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un's new tank

7 minutes ago
TANCET Result 2024 date announced

TANCET result date out

7 minutes ago
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

CPI Gets Begusarai

8 minutes ago
Ilaiyaraaja

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

9 minutes ago
Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

Sargun-Ravi Spotted

10 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In White Saree

12 minutes ago
Metro Rail Security Staff Makes Lewd Gesture At Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

Lewd Gesture At Woman

13 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Haircare Tips For Holi

14 minutes ago
pak

Pakistan, IMF

17 minutes ago
Domestic natural gas prices slashed

Reducing LNG Dependence

17 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

17 minutes ago
Apples

Hormone Balancing Foods

18 minutes ago
Rinku Singh vs Mitchell Starc

Rinku Singh vs Starc

19 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

20 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder Case

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  4. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo