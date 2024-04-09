×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

UP Chief Ajay Rai At Odds With Congress Over Ballia Seat, May Jump Ship: Sources

Ajay Rai has been fielded by Congress from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Reported by: Digital Desk
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai With Rahul Gandhi
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai With Rahul Gandhi | Image: ANI/File
New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Congress may face another setback in Uttar Pradesh as state president Ajay Rai seems miffed over Ballia Lok Sabha seat. Sources claimed that Ajay Rai may join the Bharatiya Janata Party if the issue over Ballia Lok Sabha seat is not resolved.

While it may come as a surprise to many, Ajay Rai is well-known for switching parties and hails from a RSS-ABVP background.

Congress party, which is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in an alliance with Samajwadi Party, wanted Ballia Lok Sabha seat for state party president Ajay Rai. 

Later, Ajay Rai was fielded from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ajay Rai has unsuccessfully contested the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

