New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Congress may face another setback in Uttar Pradesh as state president Ajay Rai seems miffed over Ballia Lok Sabha seat. Sources claimed that Ajay Rai may join the Bharatiya Janata Party if the issue over Ballia Lok Sabha seat is not resolved.

While it may come as a surprise to many, Ajay Rai is well-known for switching parties and hails from a RSS-ABVP background.

Congress party, which is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in an alliance with Samajwadi Party, wanted Ballia Lok Sabha seat for state party president Ajay Rai.

Later, Ajay Rai was fielded from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ajay Rai has unsuccessfully contested the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.

