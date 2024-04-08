×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

UP: Former IPS Officer Vijay Kumar And His Wife Anupama Joins BJP

Former IPS officer Vijay Kumar and his wife Anupama joined the BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: Former IPS Officer Vijay Kumar And His Wife Anupama Joins BJP
UP: Former IPS Officer Vijay Kumar And His Wife Anupama Joins BJP | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: Former IPS officer Vijay Kumar and his wife Anupama joined the BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Several other leaders and workers from the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, who had recently switched to the BJP, were also inducted into the party at its headquarters in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Advertisement

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Kumar was the state's acting director general of police from May 2023 to January 2024.

Kumar said he joined the BJP after being impressed with the party's policies.

Advertisement

"I am impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have worked with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath). Impressed by his style of working and the positive atmosphere he has created, I have joined (the BJP). We have joined the party with the aim of social service," Kumar said.

One has to be open in politics while in the police, there is a distance between the officer and the public, he added.

Advertisement

"This is the minor difference," Kumar said.

"My style of working was to take people along. I don't think I will face much problem," he added.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Pathak said the BJP welcomes everyone who joins and stands by them like their family.

"I request that everyone join hands and we will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh," Pathak said. 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar In Kannappa

a few seconds ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Co-lending assets of NBFC

a minute ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

4 minutes ago
Pegatron

Pegatron iPhone plant

4 minutes ago
Tata Motors

Q4 JLR sales

6 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir

Dhoni ready to brat KKR

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Retro Games

Apple allows retro games

12 minutes ago
cyber crime

Gurugram Cyber Crime

12 minutes ago
PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Nationwide

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni faces Narine

15 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

suicide

16 minutes ago
Nithin Kamath

Seema Patil On Cancer

16 minutes ago
Pro-Palestinian activist agitating outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Nicaragua-Germany at ICJ

20 minutes ago
Bengaluru: BJP Worker Dies After Crashing Into Union Minister's Car Door

Bengaluru: BJP Worker Die

21 minutes ago
Gajendra Singh

Brainrecoding Edutech

32 minutes ago
Bengaluru facing brutal heatwave, netizens comparing it to Dubai

Bengaluru The Next Dubai

37 minutes ago
UP: Former IPS Officer Vijay Kumar And His Wife Anupama Joins BJP

Former IPS Officer BJP

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education6 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo