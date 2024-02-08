Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:03 IST
UP MLC Bypoll: BJP Fields Dara Singh Chouhan
Uttar Pradesh MLC bypoll: The polling will take place on January 30.
Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the candidature of Dara Singh Chouhan for the by-election to an MLC seat in Uttar Pradesh. The polling will take place on January 30.
A former minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, Chouhan had lost an assembly by-election last year.
Chauhan, a party-hopper, was elected as an MLA from Ghosi as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, but quit to join the BJP last year. However, he failed to win the seat as a BJP candidate as his SP rival prevailed. Chauhan was in the BJP before joining the SP.
(With PTI inputs)
Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:03 IST
