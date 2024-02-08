Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

UP MLC Bypoll: BJP Fields Dara Singh Chouhan

Uttar Pradesh MLC bypoll: The polling will take place on January 30.

Digital Desk
Dara Singh Chouhan
BJP fields Dara Singh Chouhan as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the candidature of Dara Singh Chouhan for the by-election to an MLC seat in Uttar Pradesh. The polling will take place on January 30. 

A former minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, Chouhan had lost an assembly by-election last year.

Advertisement

Chauhan, a party-hopper, was elected as an MLA from Ghosi as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, but quit to join the BJP last year. However, he failed to win the seat as a BJP candidate as his SP rival prevailed. Chauhan was in the BJP before joining the SP. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement