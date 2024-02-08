UP MLC Bypoll: BJP Fields Dara Singh Chouhan

BJP fields Dara Singh Chouhan as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council | Image: ANI

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the candidature of Dara Singh Chouhan for the by-election to an MLC seat in Uttar Pradesh. The polling will take place on January 30.

A former minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, Chouhan had lost an assembly by-election last year.

Chauhan, a party-hopper, was elected as an MLA from Ghosi as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, but quit to join the BJP last year. However, he failed to win the seat as a BJP candidate as his SP rival prevailed. Chauhan was in the BJP before joining the SP.

