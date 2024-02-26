Updated February 26th, 2024 at 22:19 IST
Speculations Rife Over Cross-Voting As 6 SP MLAs Skip Party Dinner Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls
Speculations Rife over cross-voting as 6 Samajwadi Party MLAs skipped party dinner ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.
Digital Desk
- Elections
- 1 min read
8 Samajwadi Party MLAs reportedly skipped dinner hosted by the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh | Image:PTI
Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls Big Update: Political unrest in Uttar Pradesh has taken centre stage after reportedly 8 MLAs from the Samajwadi Party (SP) skipped the dinner hosted by the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in the state slated to take place February 27 for 10 Rajya Sabha seats.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 22:19 IST
