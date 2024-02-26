8 Samajwadi Party MLAs reportedly skipped dinner hosted by the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh | Image: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls Big Update: Political unrest in Uttar Pradesh has taken centre stage after reportedly 8 MLAs from the Samajwadi Party (SP) skipped the dinner hosted by the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in the state slated to take place February 27 for 10 Rajya Sabha seats.