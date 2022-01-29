With major allegations, another female Congress leader has tendered resignation accusing party leaders of levelling sexist remarks ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election. Farah Naeem, ex-Congress candidate from Shekhupur Assembly seat in Badaun district on Saturday, said that her image was tarnished and vulgar comments were passed on her. Naeem resigned from the grand old party on Thursday over the indecent remarks made by the party's district president Onkar Singh.

The ex-Congress leader says that Priyanka Gandhi didn't give an appointment to meet:

"They say that Priyanka Gandhi is with us but I didn't get her appointment for the last 4 months. She is not even meeting us but there is no leadership in the party. Priyanka Gandhi doesn't talk to her workers. She doesn't even know who workers are. This is happening in other places and she ignored that Onkar Singh is casteist," added Farah Naeem.

Allegations passed by former Congress leader

According to Farah, Onkar Singh tried to stop her by slinging mud on her character and that of other women.

'He was doing 'dalali' on tickets,' Farah Naeem on Congress leader

"I was sure that I would get the ticket. Onkar Singh was maligning my image and I didn't get the ticket. He was doing dalali on tickets," she further added.

Farah Naeem also claimed communal angle in the matter and asserted that Singh is of the view that Muslim women should not be given tickets but that the party wants the vote of every community.

'40% share in tickets but not event 2% respect'

Former Congress leader disgruntled with party

This is not the first time a woman from the party has raised her voice. Earlier, Muzaffarnagar leader Meraj Jahan had made similar claims while prior to her, Priyanka Maurya, who now joined the BJP, had said that her face was 'used' for 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' campaign.

According to Jahan, the campaign is a mere tagline. The disgruntled politician was also seen crying on the camera after she was denied a ticket. Moreover, as per the allegations by Dr Maurya, she received a call where she was asked for money for the ticket.

Congress' 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.

In the first list comprising 125 candidates, 50 candidates were women. Similarly, in the second list comprising 41 candidates, 16 were women. While there are more lists to come, the party has so far reflected its commitment to giving 40% seats to female candidates.