Disgruntled over the rejection of his poll nomination paper by the returning officer, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Joginder Singh for Miranpur assembly seat allegedly poured kerosene oil over his clothes to immolate himself before the district collectorate office here on Monday. According to the police, they managed to foil his alleged suicide bid by overpowering him and stopping him from lighting the matchstick.

However, to continue his protest against the officials, Singh sat on a dharna before the district magistrate’s office, alleging that he was not given an opportunity to rectify his mistake in filling his nomination paper.

Why were AAP candidates nomination papers rejected?

Official sources said Singh’s nomination paper was rejected by Returning Officer Jayender Kumar due to some crucial deletions in filling it. Singh, an ex-serviceman, had filed his papers as an AAP candidate for the Miranpur (Meerapur) assembly. The 58-year-old had filed his nomination paper on January 20.

Party leaders cry on camera ahead of elections

In the latest, BSP leader Arshad Rana was seen crying bitterly for being denied a ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election surfaced, the political leader spoke to Republic TV and explained the details of the party's alleged betrayal. In an exclusive interview, the BSP leader alleged that the party had promised him a ticket in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election but denied it at the last moment despite taking a heavy bribe.

Providing details of the amount he had to give to the party, and said, "I have given Rs 4.5 lakh once, then Rs 50,000, and Rs 15 lakh three times."

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Javed Raine on Thursday cried during a Facebook live session. In another video from Muzaffarnagar, Congress district secretary Mehraj Jahan was seen crying over denied ticket. After Priyanka Maurya, Jahan was another woman leader from Congress who had levelled allegations against party leaders stating that Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki hun Lad Sakti Hun' campaign is a mere tagline. Meraj Jahan who is Muzzafarnagar's party secretary was also seen crying on the camera after she was denied a ticket from Muzaffarnagar. According to Jahan, she was denied a ticket despite working for the party on ground level.

