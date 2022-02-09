AAP MP Hits Out At Yogi Adityanath Over Spat With Kejriwal, 'Is It A Language Of CM?'

Reacting to the Twitter spat between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his counter in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh asked, 'who started this?'

Speaking to Republic TV, the AAP MP lashed out at CM Yogi and spoke against the language used by him. Both the Chief Ministers engaged in a war of words over blame game of the migrant exodus during the 1st wave of COVID-19.

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Election, fresh tussle breaks out between AAP & BJP

"Who started this verbal fight? Adityanath Ji was the one who started this Yogi Ji is writing about a CM and saying "listen Kejriwal" is Kejriwal working at his residence? Is Kejriwal his servant? Will you talk in such a language? Sometimes he says I'll fix the heat and sometimes he says I'll shoot you, is it a language of CM? If Yogi ji will speak in such a language then CM Kejriwal is not hitler he's an elected CM by people and will get replies in this language only. He is public servant and not a dictator, he is not allowed to talk in such language," added AAP MP.

Earlier, Sanjay Singh was reported saying that 'Adityanath ji might have unfortunately become the CM of UP but he speaks like a 'chauraha chhap neta'.

Arvind Kejriwal-Yogi Adityanath engage in Twitter spat

In a response to CM Yogi's allegations, Delhi CM Kejriwal on Tuesday said that people who are in responsible positions should not attack each other. Addressing a press conference in Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said it became necessary for him to counter Yogi Adityanath as BJP leaders have attacked him a lot.

The trigger for Yogi Adityanath's attack on Kejriwal was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha, where he lambasted the Congress party and the AAP-led Delhi government for "instigating migrant workers to leave the national capital leading to the spread of the novel coronavirus in states such as UP."

Defending his remarks, the Delhi CM also asserted, "I felt it was necessary to respond. However, people like us who are in responsible positions should not attack each other. People expect that we should together work for the people."