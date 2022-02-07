Attacking the CM Yogi Adityanath government ahead of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party MP and party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Monday termed the Bharatiya Janata Party as "Bharatiya Jhagda Party". He said that the AAP is fighting elections in the state on agenda but other parties have no agenda.

He said that if AAP comes to power in the state then old electricity bills will be waived off and electricity will be free up to 300 units. The Rajya Sabha MP added that 10 lakh jobs will be provided to the youth. "Free treatment, free bus service for women. If you want safe UP, accept Kejriwal model."

Sanjay Singh further said that these are not poll promises but Arvind Kejriwal's guarantee. "We are giving tickets to honest candidates," he stated. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AAP leader said that "where Modi Ji goes to do rally, the weather turns bad. Have to see the weather is really bad or some other issue is there."

UP elections: AAP invokes Delhi model of governance in Noida poll campaign

The AAP invoked its Delhi model of governance and initiatives of education and health as it sought support for the party's candidate Pankaj Awana who is contesting polls from the Noida assembly seat. While campaigning for Awana, AAP's Delhi MLA Madan Lal slammed the BJP-led UP government over issues of women safety and crime in Noida.

Awana, a techie-turned-politician, also hit out at BJP and asked why the city was lagging behind in facilities like roads, power supply and water despite being situated near the national capital. "Besides these, there is a large number of people who have bought flats but are unable to get them registered and hence deprived of their ownership rights," he said.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Image: PTI