AAP MP Sanjay Singh Counters Yogi's '80:20' Quip: 'Hathras Victim & Teachers In 20%?'

Hitting out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, said the fight should not be on 80-20%, but on school fees. Listing those disappointed with the Yogi govt, Singh asked if protesting teachers, farmers, rape victims, encounter victims were 80% or from the 20%. The 403-seat UP assembly goes to polls in seven phases from February 10- March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

AAP counters Yogi's 80-20 logic

"Yogi Adityanath says elections will be between 80:20, I say UP elections will be on school fees, on your loot and corruption. I want you to ask BJP - Do the teachers who tonsured their heads in protest against Adityanath come under 80% or 20%? The corpses which floated in Ganga during COVID wave do they come under 80% or 20%? Do the 700 farmers who died in 1 yr-long protests do they come under 80% or 20%?," asked Singh in a public meeting at Mukteshwar.

He added, "Does the Hathras rape victim who was cremated in the dead of the night come under 80% or 20%? The young boy who was killed in fake encounter, does he come under 80% or 20%? That Khushi Dubey who has been in jail since 2020, does she come under 80% or 20%?".

आदित्यनाथ जी ने कहा “यू पी का चुनाव 80 और 20 पर होगा”

मैं कहता हूँ “उत्तर प्रदेश का चुनाव “गरीब बच्चों की फ़ीस पर होगा” pic.twitter.com/wXu0JxqNA2 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 5, 2022

Yogi: Fight between 80-20%

Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, UP CM Yogi Adityanath justified his 80:20 remark which he has repeated in several poll rallies. Without commenting on the opposition's specific charge that his remark had a communal undertone, Adityanath stressed that his government did not indulge in "appeasement". Yogi Adityanath is seeking re-election by contesting his first Assembly election from hometurf Gorakhpur.

"I had said that the election will be between 80% and 20%. 80% of the people who support and show a positive attitude towards the development of UP, the prosperity of UP, the welfare schemes for the poor in UP, better law and order in UP, work done to honour faith in UP will be in favour of BJP. The people who do not like a better law and order situation, who want to hurt religious sentiments, those who do not like the welfare schemes for the poor, will oppose BJP," said Adityanath.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army is in alliance with 35 other parties, Owaisi's AIMIM has tied with JAP and BMM to contest on all 403 seats.