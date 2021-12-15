AAP Promises 10 Lakh Jobs Annually, Rs 5,000 Monthly Allowance To Unemployed In UP

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia pledged to create 10 lakh jobs every year and providing an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to the unemployed in the state if voted to power. This statement was made in the presence of party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as he accused the BJP-led government of failing to provide jobs.

According to Sisodia, Yogi Aditynath had promised to provide 70 lakh jobs to the youth of the state but failed to do the same. The deputy chief minister of Delhi stated that =AAP had earlier pledged to provide free electricity and resolve farmers' issues if voted to power in the state.

AAP promises 10 lakh job to 34 lakh job seeks in UP

Sisodia said, "Today, I want to say on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party that give your vote to the Aam Aadmi Party and jobs will be created, papers won't get leaked. Currently, the employment exchange website of Uttar Pradesh has 34 lakh applicants looking for jobs".

He added that all 34 lakh job seekers of UP can create jobs by voting AAP to power and mentioned that a detailed plan for creating the said jobs in line with the state's budget under the leadership of Delhi CM and party chief Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

Sisodia claimed, "They (BJP government) had promised 70 lakh jobs but if one looks at the situation, Uttar Pradesh is not number one in providing jobs but whenever there is an exam for recruitment, then the state is number one in leaking the question paper of those exams in the Yogi raj".

AAP's take on exam paper leaks in UP

Referring to major exam papers leaks since 2017 in Uttar Pradesh, Sisodia said, "All records of leaking exam question papers have got shattered in the Yogi government". Terming the BJP-led government as "paper leak sarkar", Sisodia said the current situation is affecting the future of the state's youth.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 assembly elections. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67 percent vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(With PTI inputs)