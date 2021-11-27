AAP Responds To Yogi Adityanath’s Interview With Republic: 'BJP Is Gangotri Of Corruption'

Responding to Yogi Adityanath's censure of Samajwadi party in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, termed BJP the 'Gangotri of corruption'. Questioning BJP's links with Union MoS Ajay Mishra, Kuldeep Sengar and Swami Chinmayanand, Singh scoffed at Adityanath's accusations. Reminding the CM that he had revoked cases against himself, Singh said that BJP was facing a tough coalition led by Akhilesh Yadav.

AAP responds to Yogi's interview

"Who is the gunda standing next to home minister amit shah ji? If he says he can't see gunda even through binoculars, who is Ajay Mishra then? He is accused of murder. He openly threatens farmers and 4 farmers and a scribe was killed under his vehicle. Who is Kuldeep Sengar? Who is Chinmayanand? ," said Singh. He added, "BJP is full of criminals, corrupt officials. What is Adityanath ji speaking of? He revokes cases filed on him".

Staging a BJP Vs SP fight, he added, "Is he fighting polls on his own? BJP was with Apna Dal, Nishad party and SBSP - and now Rajbhar has left. The election is between two coalitions - BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad party and SP and its coalition. You can tie-up with PDP which calls Afzal guru a martyr and still be sacred. BJP is the Gangotri of corruption, but if someone joins BJP, they became pure overnight," scoffed Singh. AAP is eyeing an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav.

Yogi: "SP means gundaraj, nepotism, corruption & crime"

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath spoke exclusively to Republic TV Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor at Balrampur on BJP's chances in the 2022 polls. Dismissing the chances of any 'Maha coalition' working against BJP, Adityanath pointed out the Opposition's poll loss in 2014, 2017 and 2019. He also touched on topics like Samajwadi party, Panchayat polls, Purvanchal expressway, Ayodhya, Lakhimpur massacre and farm laws' rollback. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

"In 2017, there was a coalition of two boys and in 2019 there was a Mahagathbandhan and we have seen the results. It is common that those who are of one thought - dynastic, corrupt, mafia, will come together. People know this and has decided what answer to give them. What happened in 2014, 2017, 2019 will repeat in 2022, voting for the facilities provided by Centre and Uttar Pradesh govt," he said.