Stoking controversy, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday, termed the BJP as the biggest 'Jinnahwadi' party in India. Addressing a public Meeting at Aligarh, Singh lashed out at ex-Dy PM LK Advani for visiting Jinnah's grave in his Pakistan visit and pointed out that Syama Prasad Mookerjee had 'tied-up' with Jonnah to form 3 'state govts' in British-ruled India. Singh was campaigning for AAP's candidate from Aligarh - Monika Thapar.

AAP: "BJP is the biggest Jinnahwadi party"

"The largest Jinnah party in India is the Bharatiya Janata Party. Tell me who went to pay respects to Jinnah's grave? It was Lal Krishna Advani. Before independence, who formed govts in 3 states with Jinnah's Muslim League - in North-West frontier, Sindh and Bengal? It was Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Veer Savarkar. Hence, they are Jinnahwadi, not people of India". He added,"BJP fears Pakistan the most. Elections in Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Rajastha, Uttar Pradesh all will be fought in Pakistan's name. If you fear Pakistan so much, lock yourselves in your homes and don't campaign. BJP thrives by creating communal strife. Their motto is divide and rule".

Jinnah was evoked first by ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav when he equated the Pakistan founder and Sardar Vallabhai Patel saying, "Jinnah fought for India's freedom' alongside stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru". Lashing out at ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav for his 'Jinnah' praise, UP CM Yogi Adityanath questioned how could he compare the Iron Man of India with the man who partitioned India. Most other parties have condemned Yadav's Jinnah praise.

Incidentally, Singh had slammed UP CM Yogi Adityanath for proclaiming that the fight for polls was between 80-20%. He said "Elections will be on school fees, on your loot and corruption, not between 80:20". AAP has decided to fight solo in UP polls after their talks with SP broke down. AAP is also fighting solo in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

UP poll campaign

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army is in alliance with 35 other parties, Owaisi's AIMIM has tied with JAP and BMM to contest on all 403 seats.