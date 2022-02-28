AAP's Sanjay Singh Lashes Out At SP-BSP: '3 BJP Candidates Are Fighting In Khalilabad'

Lashing out at SP-BSP, AAP UP in-charge Sanjay Singh on Sunday, accused the two of helping BJP. Addressing a rally in Khalilabad, Singh pointed out that the BJP MLA had switched to SP and was now contesting polls - favouring BJP. He also accused BSP chief Mayawati of supporting BJP. The sixth phase of elections in UP will be held on March 3, results on March 10.

Khalilabad: AAP accuses SP-BSP of favouring BJP

"In Khalilabad there are 2 BJP candidates - one is the BJP candidate and the other is the SP's BJP candidate. Am I wrong? Didn't the MP support CAA-NRC and break mosques? Will you vote for such a person? Now he is contesting on a SP ticket. On the other hand, Mayawati ji has said that she will stand with BJP if they fall a few seats short. So in Khaleelabad BSP is fighting with BJP," said Singh.

In Khaleelabad, Sant Kabir Nagar MLA Digvijay Narayan aka (Jay Chaubey) switched to SP and will fight against BJP. Similarly, ex-Sant Kabir Nagar MP Kushal Tiwari has joined SP, while BSP's Chillarpar MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari too has jumped ship. BJP has fielded Ankur Raj Tiwari to defend the saffron seat. In 2017, Digvijay Narayan of BJP won the seat by defeating Mashhoor Alam Choudhary from BSP with a margin of 16,037 votes.

UP Phase-5 elections

Moving to the Ram Mandir stronghold, the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh was sealed in the fifth phase of the state assembly elections on Sunday. Around 2.24 crore voters polled in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda - the heart of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Key candidates in poll fray were - Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, ministers Siddharth Nath Singh, Rajendra Singh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel. The voting turnout was 54.34% at 5 PM.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.