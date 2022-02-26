Adityanath lied on oxygen shortage during covid pandemic, had no regret: Dimple Yadav

Jaunpur (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Dimple Yadav on Saturday targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying a large number of people died due to oxygen shortage during the coronavirus pandemic but he had no "regret".

"He told a lie when he said that there was no shortage of oxygen in UP," said Dimple Yadav, who is the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"How can those who have no family understand the pain of those who lost their family members in the pandemic," she asked.

The SP leader also said she is proud of the Samajwadi family as well as the alliance partners, who are all set to write a new history in Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly polls.

"We are proud of our Samajwadi Party family and our alliance partners, who are all together fighting these elections and are all set to write a new history," She said addressing an election meeting in the Madiyahon Assembly segment for party candidate Sushma Patel.

The SP leader's statement was in reference to the continuous attacks by BJP leaders over dynasty politics in her party.

Taking potshots at the UP CM's statement on "taking out the heat", Dimple Yadav said perhaps he has failed to understand that the weather has changed.

"Seeing your attitude, it seems BJP people will have to be put in the cold storage," she said.

Terming her party’s candidate Sushma Patel her younger sister, Dimple appealed to people to ensure her victory with a big margin.

Sushma Patel had won the 2017 Assembly elections from the seat on the BSP symbol but joined the Samajwadi Party last year.

In her address, Samajwadi party MP Jaya Bachchan termed herself, Dimple Yadav and Sushma as three daughters-in-law and said that it was their right to make a demand for votes from their brothers-in-law to ensure that Samajwadi party forms its government with a big majority.

Attacking the BJP governments at the centre and in the state, Bachchan said they put the blame of their shortcomings on others and termed this as the habit of weak people.

"Those who are weak raise fingers on others to hide their own weaknesses and since the past five years this is what has been going on in UP," Jaya Bachchan said, adding if weak people come back to power, they will abuse other parties. Targeting Adityanath, Bachchan said, "People of the state will never forgive you for telling lies and speaking disgusting things while wearing saffron robes. You blame others, raise fingers on them for your own fault." "Leave all such things and go on pilgrimage and take samadhi in your 'kutiya'. When you have shunned the worldly things, then why have you come here. This drama will not be tolerated by UP, the youth of today will not tolerate it," she added. PTI SAB RDK RDK

