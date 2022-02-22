After Babua & Tamanchawadi, Yogi Adityanath Quips Akhilesh Yadav 'shall Be Called Dangesh'

With Uttar Pradesh going to the polls for the fourth phase tomorrow, February 23, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has another name ready for his opponent Akhilesh Yadav. After calling him ‘Babua and Tamanchawadi,’ the BJP leader on Tuesday coined another name for Yadav and quipped that he shall be called ‘Dangesh,’ (denoting him as a patronizer of violence/goons).

The Uttar Pradesh election battle has been intensified with CM Yogi Adityanath’s unabated attacks on the opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. While addressing a rally in Bahraich CM Yogi attacked the SP Supremo over the depleted law and order situation in the state during his regime.

'Akhilesh Yadav shall be called Dangesh': CM Yogi

Comparing Samajwadi President with 'Lankesh' or Ravana in Ramayana, Adityanath said that former CM Yadav should be called ‘Dangesh.’ Further reiterating his claims, Yogi Adityanath attacked SP again for "shielding and nurturing terrorists."

"Now UP doesn't see riots and curfews. They (SP) imposed curfews, but we take out Kanwar Yatra. You must have heard of Lankesh in Ramayana, similarly, SP should be called Dangesh," CM Yogi said.

"A powerful administration wields the stick of development in one hand and the bulldozer in the other," the Chief Minister remarked, referring to his government's activities to clear illegally occupied land and properties.

"The BJP's two-engine government has given Uttar Pradesh a strong and stable government. This was something that the previous SP government lacked, " he added.

BJP has been very critical of Samajwadi Party and has often accused the party of supporting lawlessness, disorder and violence. Earlier on Monday, Yogi Adityanath accused the SP supremo of "maintaining silence" about the "connection" between his party and the father of one of the Ahmedabad blast convicts and asked him to apologise to the people of the state.

The UP CM, during one of his rallies, alleged that eight of those convicted in Ahmedabad blasts have roots in Azamgarh and that one of the convict's fathers is a Samajwadi Party activist. Previously, on Saturday, Adityanath had claimed that family members of one of the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts convicts were seen rallying with Akhilesh Yadav to garner votes. While Akhilesh Yadav had evaded the allegations by denying to respond to them and retorted that BJP is berating him, as they are 'sensing defeat' in ongoing polls.

UP elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh has completed three phases of polling till February 20. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase recorded 60.18% voting. The remaining four phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Image: PTI)