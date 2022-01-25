After Congress Leader RPN Singh, Five Star Campaigners Likely To Resign Ahead Of UP Polls

In a breaking update a few days ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Election, it has been reported that as many as five Congress leaders from the star campaigners list are likely to jump ship. This is also getting reported at a time when AICC Jharkhand in charge and ex-Union Minister RPN Singh quit the party. Confirming the same on Twitter, Singh wrote "Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey."

The former Union Minister and senior Congress leader has tendered his resignation and is expected to join the BJP at 3 pm today. Sources have now informed that five top Congress leaders, who were listed among star campaigners for the UP polls are likely to quit the party today.

Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/O4jWyL0YDC — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) January 25, 2022

List of Congress star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh:

BJP reacts to RPN Singh's resignation, slams 'Gandhi family'

Reacting to the Congress leader's resignation, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that it is a good thing that leaders are leaving the party as it will anyway not work only under 'Gandhi family'.

"See the thing is Rahul Gandhi has not reached here due to his capabilities, he has reached because of their family and Sonia Gandhi. They don't care about who is leaving and Congress cannot work only under Gandhi family. No leader wants to leave their party, it hurts to do so but Gandhi family is like raja (king) will not go and speak to praja (common people/leaders. Real leaders are leaving the party and they deserve this," added Sirsa.

RPN Singh's resignation: Significance of the political development

Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh belongs to a royal family and has served at various positions in the Sonia Gandhi-led party including the Secretary of AICC. After being elected from Kushinagar in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers. During the UPA-2 tenure, he functioned as the Minister of State in Road, Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Corporate Affairs and Home Affairs. However, he faced a setback by losing successive General Elections in 2014 and 2019 from Kushinagar.

Speculation had revolved that Singh might be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming polls from Padrauna, a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009 or Kushinagar. As per sources, he is also negotiating for a Lok Sabha ticket for a close family member.