After Reviving Ties With Akhilesh Yadav, Uncle Shivpal Asserts 'UP Poll Tactics Discussed'

After meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday apprised that an elaborate discussion on the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh took place. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shivpal Singh Yadav said that the strategies for the election were discussed with Akhilesh Yadav in the meeting that lasted for over 45 minutes.

Akhilesh Yadav also uploaded a tweet after meeting with Shivpal Singh Yadav, in which he outlined that the topic of alliance between SP and PSPL came up. He wrote," The policy of taking regional parties along is continuously strengthening the SP and leading the SP and other allies to a historic victory."

Akhilesh Yadav meets estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav

According to sources, in the meeting that took place at Shivpal Singh Yadav's residence, Akhilesh Yadav discussed various aspects of the grand alliance against BJP. Shivpal Singh Yadav, sources add, has asked Akhilesh Yadav for 25 to 40 seats for his party in the alliance for polls.

प्रसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से मुलाक़ात हुई और गठबंधन की बात तय हुई।



क्षेत्रीय दलों को साथ लेने की नीति सपा को निरंतर मजबूत कर रही है और सपा और अन्य सहयोगियों को ऐतिहासिक जीत की ओर ले जा रही है। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/x3k5wWX09A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 16, 2021

Allegedly, Shivpal Singh Yadav was unhappy with his declining status in the SP under Akhilesh Yadav, and therefore left the party in 2017 and came up with his own party, the PSPL in 2018. Shivpal from his party PSPL has also fought the Lok Sabha elections against SP from Firozabad. However, the BJP candidate emerged victorious in the seat.

Akhilesh in line with his earlier claims that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls has so far announced tie-ups with Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Mahan Dal, and Janwadi Socialist Party, which have an influence on non-Yadav OBC castes. The party has also forged an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a party with a strong support base among the farmers and Jats in west UP. However, seat-sharing has not been finalised with any of these parties.

The term of the incumbent Yogi Adityanath-led government will expire on May 14, 2022. Before that, likely in the month of February-March, Uttar Pradesh will go for polls to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly.

(Image: @shivpalsinghyad/ Twitter)