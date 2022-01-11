After Swami Prasad Maurya, Two More BJP MLAs Resign Ahead Of UP Elections; To Join SP

In another big jolt to the BJP, two more MLAs from Uttar Pradesh resigned following the footsteps of UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya. BJP MLAs Bhagwati Sagar from Bilhaur of Kanpur and Brijesh Prajapati from Tindwari of Banda tendered their resignation on Tuesday afternoon. Both leaders are expected to join the Samajwadi Party (SP). The slew of resignations comes at a time when CM Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi.

In his letter, Brijesh Prajapati alleged that Dalits and backward castes were not given any attention in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet. "Dalits, OBCs, farmers, and unemployed youth were ignored by the Yogi Adityanath-led government which is why I resign from the BJP. Swami Prasad Maurya is the voice of exploited and he is our neta. We will support him," he added.

Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from cabinet

Prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state Cabinet and joined SP on Tuesday morning. Maurya who held the portfolios of Labour, Employment, and Coordination claimed that various sections of the society including Dalits, backward classes, and youths were being neglected by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The Padrauna MLA also mentioned that he discharged his responsibilities with full sincerity amid adverse circumstances in the state.

In the resignation letter sent to the Governor, Swami Prasad Maurya wrote, "Sir, in the Cabinet of Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, as the Minister of Labour, Employment and Coordination, I discharged my responsibilities with utmost attention in spite of adverse circumstances and different ideology. But I am resigning from the Cabinet of Uttar Pradesh due to the gross negligent attitude towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth, and small and medium enterprises traders".

UP Election 2022

The 2022 UP polls will be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.