After UP Election Results, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Says 'the Struggle Will Continue'

After his alliance with the Samajwadi Party lost the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary declared on Thursday that he respected public opinion. According to Election Commission data, Jayant's party won 8 seats in western UP, where his party fielded 33 candidates in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's SP.

On Thursday, Jayant Chaudhary took to his Twitter account and congratulated all the winning MLAs. To boost the morale of his party workers, Jayant said that the struggle would continue.

"I respect public opinion. Congratulations to all the winning MLAs! It is expected that they will work in accordance with the trust of the people. The workers have worked hard, and the struggle will continue!" he tweeted.

जनता के मत का सम्मान करता हूँ।



जीतने वाले सभी विधायकों को बधाई! उम्मीद है व जनता के विश्वास के अनुरूप कार्य करेंगे।



कार्यकर्ताओं ने महनत की है, और आगे भी संघर्ष जारी रहेगा! — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) March 10, 2022

2017 vs 2022

Under the party's founder, Ajit Singh, the RLD had only one seat, Chhaprauli, in the 2017 state elections. After the demise of Ajit Singh due to the COVID-19 infection on May 6, 2021, his son, Jayant Chaudhary, took over the role of RLD's chief. With eight seats this time, Jayant lost nothing.

Due to the loss of his father, and also the farm law agitation that his supporters believed rekindled the Jat-Muslim friendship after the Muzzafarnagar riots of 2013, Jayant was already enjoying the sympathy of many Jats.

RLD's national spokesperson, Sandeep Chaudhary, claimed that under Jayant Chaudhary's leadership, his party has emerged as one of the state's major winners.

BJP's big win in UP

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in UP are coming back to power. With the BJP alliance bagging 273 seats in the UP assembly election of 2022, Yogi is again becoming the CM of the most populous state in India. CM Yogi Adityanath defeated SP's Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla by a huge margin of 1,03,390 votes from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, as per EC.

With his victory, Adityanath is also about to create history in the state of UP. He will be the first CM since independence to be re-elected after serving a full 5-year tenure. Apart from that, Chief Minister Yogi on Thursday appeared to have successfully busted what was dubbed as the "Noida Jinx".

A myth was nurtured for nearly three decades that any chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who visited Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was doomed to go out of power.