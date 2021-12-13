After Varanasi, CMs Of BJP-ruled States To Visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple On Dec 15

After participating in a conclave with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 14 in Varanasi, all the Chief Ministers of the BJP ruled states will be visiting Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on Wednesday, December 15, as per ANI.

The Chief Ministers of the twelve BJP ruled states, including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi in inaugurating the first phase of his dream project of ‘Kashi Vishwanath Corridor’ on Monday, December 13. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a conclave of 12 BJP chief ministers and nine deputy chief ministers on Tuesday, where they will share their governance techniques of their respective states. The BJP CMs will be heading to visit Ayodhya's Ram Janambhoomi Temple on December 15.

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

On Monday, PM Modi inaugurated his dream project worth Rs. 339 crore, the Phase -1 of ‘Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,’ and he also visited the Kal Bhairav Temple, witnessed Ganga Aarti through the Ro-Ro vessel. Based on his tentative itinerary for Tuesday, he will be addressing the people of Kashi in the Banaras Locomotive Work Guesthouse in the morning and later he will hold some meetings in Varanasi before moving ahead.

Later in the afternoon, he will be visiting Umrah and there, he will give a public address and later will be involved in the annual festival of the Swarved Mahamandir Dham. During this, the PM will also be addressing the devotees who came to the Vihangam Yoga program.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The PM used the water he brought from the Ganga for the ‘Jal Abhishek’ at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. PM Modi sat alongside the pandit and offered his prayers to the deity while chanting mantras.

About Kashi Vishwanath temple

Kashi, also known as Banaras or Varanasi, is the cradle of spirituality and India's spiritual capital. It is situated on the western banks of the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh. The Kashi shrine, with a Jyotirlinga (Lord Shiva) as the presiding deity, stands out among the numerous ancient temples and monuments with significant spiritual significance.

Lord Shiva, who appeared as a blazing pillar to demonstrate his power, split the earth's surface and flashed up into the sky. Jyotirlingas appeared in twelve different places, as a component of this dynamic light. One of these is Kashi. Lord Shiva is referred to as Vishwanath, or Lord of the Universe, and Vishveshvara (Vishwa+Ishwara), or God of the Universe. The infinite nature and power of Lord Shiva are symbolised by this limitless ray of light.



With ANI inputs