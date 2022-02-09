Agra Rural Assembly Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Elections Results

Uttar Pradesh kickstarts the Assembly elections with the first phase taking place on Thursday, February 10. In the first phase, 58 of the total 403 constituencies are going into the polls. Of the constituencies, the most important ones include Noida, Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Muzzafarnagar, Mathura, and Sardhana among others. Agra Rural is also among the most-watched constituencies.

One of the five constituencies in Agra, constituency No. 90 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly - Agra Rural - has major political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and the Indian National Congress in the fray.

Agra Rural Key Candidates:

Upendra Singh, Congress

Baby Rani Maurya, BJP

Mahesh Kumar Jatav, RLD

Agra Rural has about 1.25 lakh Dalit voters, including members from the Muslim, Yadav, and Kushwah communities. Being a reserved seat, all candidates here belong to the Dalit community, so Dalit voters is expected to be the decisive factor in this election.

Agra Rural: A look at past elections

In the 2017 elections, Hemlata Diwakar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out victorious. She was followed by Kalicharan Suman of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and Upendra Singh from the Indian National Congress (INC). Next in line were Narayan Singh Suman of Rashtriya Lok Dal and Oma Shankar alias Sunil Diwakar of Jan Adhikar Manch.

Candidate Party Votes Hemlata Diwakar BJP 129887 Kalicharan Suman BSP 64591 Upendra Singh Congress 31312 Narayan Singh Suman RLD 17446 Oma Shankar alias Sunil Diwakar Jan Adhikar Manch 1378

In the 2012 elections, Kalicharan Suman from the BSP came out victorious. He was followed by Hemlata of the SP and Upendra Singh from the INC. Next in line were Om Prakash Chalniwale of BJP and Ramji Lal Chanchal of Jan Kranti Party.

Candidate Party Votes Kalicharan Suman BSP 69969 Hemalata SP 51215 Upendra Singh Congress 38828 Om Prakash Chalniwale BJP 22750 Ramji Lal Chanchal JKP 10892

The remaining 6 phases will take place on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.