Ahead Of UP Polls, CM Yogi Hits Out At Opposition; Says 'no Mafia Raj In State Now'

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the opposition, stating there is no 'mafia raj' in the state and even terrorists are afraid to enter the state. While addressing a public meeting, CM Yogi stated, "We did what we promised in 2017 and for the next 'sankalp patra (we) are seeking suggestions with an assurance to the people of better security atmosphere, development and a pledge to make the state as number one state. Previous governments used to open fire on the farmers. They were a symbol of exploitation, but we waived off farm loans to get farmers out of debt. Cow slaughtering, cattle smuggling and illegal slaughterhouses used to be the hallmarks of previous governments."

"But as soon as the BJP came to power in 2017, all illegal slaughterhouses were closed. Our government worked for cow protection. Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Besahara Gauvansh Sahbhagita Yojana', the state government gives Rs 900 per month to volunteers to take care of stray cattle," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase dearness allowance of all state employees from 28% to 31%.

CM Yogi announces hike in monthly allowance of village pradhans

Before the upcoming assembly elections in 2022, the Yogi government has given a big gift to the village heads. CM Yogi Adityanath has announced increasing the allowances of the village heads in the Uttar Pradesh Gram Utkarsh Samaroh organized in Lucknow on Wednesday. The honorarium of Kshetra Panchayat members increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1000, the honorarium of District Panchayat members increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500, an honorarium of Gram Pradhan increased from Rs 3500 to Rs 5000, the honorarium of Principal Kshetra Panchayat increased from 9800 to 11300, and the honorarium of Zila Panchayat President increased from 14000 to Rs. Rs.15500.

Image: @myogiadityanath (twitter)