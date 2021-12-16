Ahead Of Uttar Pradesh Polls, Akhilesh Yadav Patches Up With Uncle Shivpal For An Alliance

Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met his uncle Shivpal Yadav and held discussions on forging an alliance with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Sharing a picture of Shivpal and him on Twitter, he said, "The policy of taking regional parties along with it is continuously strengthening the SP and leading the SP and other allies to a historic victory."

The meeting between Akhilesh and Shivpal lasted for about 45 minutes where they discussed several aspects related to the alliance. According to sources, Shivpal demanded at least 25 to 40 seats for his party's people. The possibility of a PSPL-SP merge was also discussed.

प्रसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से मुलाक़ात हुई और गठबंधन की बात तय हुई।



क्षेत्रीय दलों को साथ लेने की नीति सपा को निरंतर मजबूत कर रही है और सपा और अन्य सहयोगियों को ऐतिहासिक जीत की ओर ले जा रही है। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/x3k5wWX09A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 16, 2021

Last month, PSPL chief Shivpal Singh Yadav had said that alliance of his party with SP if happens will be great. He added that he has been seeking for alliance Akhilesh Yadav-led party for the last two years.

Akhilesh Yadav had also announced that his party is ready to tie up with PSPL. "It has been the endeavour of the Samajwadi Party to stitch an alliance with smaller parties. Naturally, we are going to forge an alliance with the party of an uncle (Shivpal Singh Yadav) as well. SP will give him full respect," he had said.

Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav had a fallout in 2017. Shivpal, allegedly unhappy with his declining status in the SP, left the party and formed the PSPL in 2018. Shivpal had also fought the 2019 Lok Saha elections against the Samajwadi party candidate from Firozabad. However, the BJP candidate emerged victorious in the seat.

UP Polls: Two sitting MLAs jump ship to SP

In a major boost to Akhlihes Yadav ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls next year, BSP Mla Vinay Shankar Tiwari and BJP MLA Digvijay Narayan joined the Samajwadi Party.

Chillupar legislator Vinay was expelled from Bahujan Samaj Party for indiscipline and misbehaving with senior-party officials. On the other hand, Narayan had lost from Kalilabad in the 2012 elections against a Peace Party candidate and became victorious in the 2017 polls.

