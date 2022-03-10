AIMIM 'hopeful For Things To Change By Evening' Even As Party Fails To Open Account In UP

As All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) failed to open an account even as the counting for the UP elections is underway, party leader Syed Asim Waqar denied the ongoing trend and said that 'we are hopeful'. Joining Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the election special broadcast, the AIMIM leader said that they were hoping for things to change by 'evening'. Till 12 PM, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party was not seen leading on any seat.

Asim Waqar on Uttar Pradesh Election vote counting:

"My energy is the same. This is the people's mandate. Hopeful things will change by evening. This is not the result. These are just the early trends. We are hopeful. Will not lose hope till the end. We are accepting the people's mandate. We will introspect and take action for this," he added.

UP Election Results 2022: BJP crosses halfway mark with 264

As per the trends shared by the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 248 seats as opposed to the SP's lead on 108. Trends are out for 396 seats out of the 403-member assembly. In the latest update, party Pankaj Singh is leading over 33,000 votes from Noida while state's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya leading from Sirathu seat by over 800 votes, according to poll trends.

Despite trends suggesting an easy win for the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party appealed to all the socialists and the workers of allies that irrespective of the trends being shown on TV, they are scolded at their respective booths, in the end, democracy will win and the results will be in favour of the SP alliance. The SP Chief was also seen reaching the party office after early leads projected the party trailing behind the ruling BJP. He is, however leading from his constituency Karhal.