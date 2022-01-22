AIMIM's Owaisi Proposes 2 CMs, 3 Dy CMs Formula With Allies For UP Elections

With weeks to go for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday proposed a 2 CM formula with alliance members Babu Singh Kushwaha and Waman Meshram. The barrister suggested that if his alliance with Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha comes to power, there will be two Chief Ministers - one from the OBC and one from the Dalit community to represent the people. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister post would be divided into 3 parts with Muslim, OBC and Dalit representatives from each of the three parties.

"If the alliance comes to power there will be 2 Chief Ministers, one from OBC community and another from Dalit community. There would be 3 Deputy Chief Ministers including from Muslim community," Asaduddin Owaisi said at the press conference.

Owaisi announces new front- 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha'

The announcement came after he consolidated his alliance with the Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha assuring that the coalition will contest on all 403 seats. The tripartite alliance has been dubbed as 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha' by Owaisi.

It is important to mention that before today's announcement, the Owaisi-led party initially joined the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha'. AIMIM had planned to contest only 100 seats in the upcoming polls. However, it was left in the lurch after Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party forged a pre-poll alliance with SP.

UP Elections 2022

The upcoming election in UP shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively. As per the opinion poll, BJP+ is expected to garner a vote share of 41.3% as against 33.1% of SP+.

(With agency inputs)