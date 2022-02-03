AIMIM's Waris Pathan Decries Attack On Asaduddin Owaisi In UP, Demands Z+ Security

In a key political development in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged an attack on his convoy while he was on his way from Meerut to Delhi. Speaking to Republic TV, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan condemned the attack questioning the law and order situation under the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

"He is a voice of the voiceless, fighting for the downtrodden. While returning, his car was fired. Where are we headed for? If the senior leader is not safe, what will happen to Waris Pathan, what will happen to me? We want to hold several rallies in UP. This is the condition when the Yogi and PM Modi government claim that crime has reduced in UP," Waris Pathan told Republic.

On reports of an alleged altercation between 2 groups of the AIMIM right before the incident, Pathan said, "I am not an officer, I am requesting for an investigation. I request the people of India to follow the law. I request the Central government to provide adequate security to Owaisi," he added.

The leader also hit out at the BJP saying that 'those with the ideology of Godse', wanted to shut down voices. Pathan asserted that the AIMIM would continue to campaign despite the attack.

Earlier, AIMIM spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar had also spoken to Republic TV, demanding Z+ security for the leader. Minutes after the attack, a tweet was also put out by Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin wherein he wrote, "In Dasna, a life-threatening attack on Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab, several rounds fired. Sadar Saheb Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah benevolently Allah Ta'ala keep Sadar Sahab in his Hifzo Amman."

डासना में बैरिस्टर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी साहब पर जान लेवा हमला कई राउंड गोली चली। सदर साहब अल्हम्दुलिल्लाह ख़ैरियत से है अल्लाह ताला सदर साहब को अपनी हिफ्ज़ो अमान में रखे। — Akbaruddin Owaisi (@imAkbarOwaisi) February 3, 2022

Asaduddin Owaisi's car fired upon in UP

As per the AIMIM chief, a total of 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle while he was on his way to Delhi after a poll event in the Kithaur region of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. There were a total of 3-4 people behind the firing.

The AIMIM chief has told Republic that his attackers were standing near the toll gate, and it was his driver's 'presence of mind' that prevented any injuries. Visuals show at least two bullet-sized holes in the doors of the car, in addition to Owaisi's statement that the tyre was punctured. The AIMIM chief has confirmed that he is safe and so are those who were with him.

As per the latest reports, the UP Police has deployed paramilitary in the region. There is said to have been an altercation between two groups right before the alleged attack.