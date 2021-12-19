Akhilesh Accuses BJP Of Phone Tapping Amid Raids On SP Netas; Claims 'CM Himself Listens'

Following the Income Tax raids on December 18, at Samajwadi Party National Secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Rai's residence in Mau, party supremo Akhilesh Yadav accused Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of phone tapping. While addressing reporters, the Samajwadi Party chief said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself listens to the phone recordings during evenings. Purportedly, the Income Tax raids on Rajeev Rai have been carried out owing to suspicion of tax evasion. The 403-seat UP assembly, which Yogi Adityanath-led BJP administers with a thumping majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs as the state nears elections in February 2022.

Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP of phone tapping ahead of UP Polls:

"As they get irked by the loss, Bharatiya Janta Party’s ministers, members and people coming from Delhi will increase. Income Tax, ED and CBI are taking help of other organizations they will try to attack. We had no doubts as more political parties were coming in UP that they were using these organizations. CM himself hears recordings in the evening. You all also take care when you call me, know that you are being recorded. People doing conspiracy against SP," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking further on the 'Upyogi' term used by PM Modi to praise Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav said that it is completely 'Unupyogi' (not deserving) Government.

"The government will change, the administration will change, those who are using bulldozer this side, will use it on another side after the election," concluded Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier on Saturday, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav had also lashed out at the BJP-run Centre for ordering raids against his aide calling the move 'predictable' ahead of 2022 UP polls.

Akhilesh-aide Rajeev Rai breaks silence on IT Raids

In the aftermath of Income Tax raids at his properties across Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party functionary Rajeev Rai broke his silence on the crackdown claiming that the BJP was targetting him since he helped the citizens of the state. Defending himself, Rai claimed to have 'no criminal background or black money' in his possession.