Akhilesh Attacks BJP For Pitting Central Agencies Against SP Leaders; Claims Conspiracy

Amid the IT raids against his aide Rajeev Rai, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that the BJP was using central agencies against his leaders since they feared a defeat in the upcoming polls. Accusing the saffron party of creating an atmosphere of 'fear' through the IT Department, ED and CBI, Yadav alleged that raids were being done to stop the SP from coming to power.

"I have said on several occasions that BJP fears defeat. That is why they are using Income Tax Department, ED, CBI to attack SP leaders," Yadav said. "Till now, these institutions were being used for the benefit of those in power. For the first time, we are seeing that they are being used to stop SP from coming to power in the state," he added.

Stepping up his phone-tapping charge against the Uttar Pradesh Government,the SP chief also claimed that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was 'personally' listening to phone recordings of political leaders.

Akhilesh Yadav levels phone-tapping allegations

Following the Income Tax raids against his aide Rajeev Rai, Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of phone tapping. Claiming a 'conspiracy,' he has alleged that these actions were being taken by the BJP ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections next year. On Saturday, the IT department conducted raids at Samajwadi Party National Secretary Rajeev Rai's residence in Mau over suspicion of tax evasion. Rai is the legal owner of multiple other properties across Lucknow, Mainpuri, and Agra.

"As they get irked by the loss, Bharatiya Janta Party’s ministers, members and people coming from Delhi will increase. Income Tax, ED and CBI are taking the help of other organizations they will try to attack. We had no doubts as more political parties were coming in UP that they were using these organizations," he said.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has responded to the allegations questioning how someone's property can multiply 200 folds in 5 years. Addressing a public gathering in Mathura, he said, "Yesterday I was seeing that income tax raids were taking place at Samajwadi Party leader's house. Someone's property increases 200 times in five years, can one imagine this? Is this what happened during the SP regime?"

