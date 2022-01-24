Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will never be able to win 100 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections. Speaking to Republic TV's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor, the UP CM also claimed that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will cross 300 seats and the rest of the parties will remain within 100 seats.

"SP is same as before so it is frivolous to think they will be able to pull out something magical," he said.

CM Yogi also slammed the SP for dismissing cases on terrorists who attacked Ram Janmabhoomi and for supporting goons during its previous reign.

SP was the cause of widespread anarchy during its previous reign: Yogi

"When they came in power they insulted Bhim Rao Ambedkar and renamed Kanshi Ram ji's places. This is the same SP who was the cause of widespread anarchy in the state. The public has no hopes from this party so it will a dream for them to cross 100 seats," Yogi added.

When asked about the SP taking credit for projects, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the projects were completed in a timely fashion during the BJP's reign and they have also been dedicated to the people.

"We have planned, constructed, implemented, and inaugurated development projects. I have implemented those projects whose foundation I laid," he added.

Aparna Yadav chose nationalism over family: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that the difference between the BJP and the SP is that the latter is focused on their 'likes and dislikes' while the former is based on 'ideas, ideologies, and thought process'.

Speaking about Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav's decision to join the BJP, CM Yogi Adityanath said that she chose nationalism over family. He said that Aparna had been in touch with the BJP for more than four years.

"She has been promoting the Center's initiatives for quite some time. She contributed to the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi and supported Mission Shakti and other development projects," the CM added.

UP elections to be held in seven phases

It is pertinent to mention here that voting in Uttar Pradesh for 403 seats will be held in seven phases starting on February 10. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on March 10. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency. Meanwhile, BJP has fielded incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat.

Image: PTI