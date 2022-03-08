A day after exit polls predicted a clear victory for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that exit polls are trying to create a perception that the saffron party is winning. He also alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are transported without being informed to candidates.

"BJP is trying to steal votes....Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. Election Commission (EC) should look into it," Akhilesh Yadav said.

He further said that "We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy."

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that BJP is scared as Sawajwadi Party is winning Ayodha. He also claimed that EC officials are tampering with voting machines.

SP ally RJD questions exit poll process

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary also questioned the exit poll process and averted that the SP-RJD alliance would get people's mandate to form government in the state.

"Whatever issues we could take to the public, we did. People have also given their votes. No one can know the results until the EVMs are opened. There is a process of exit polls. I have never seen any people conducting exit polls at booths during the casting of votes. I do not agree with this exit poll process," he said.

UP Exit Polls 2022: Poll of Polls predicts Yogi Adityanath poised to return as CM

The Poll of Exit polls has predicted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP will break the 37-year-old jinx by coming to power in UP for a second consecutive term. However, Samajwadi Party will increase its seat tally from the 2017 polls.

According to Poll of polls, BJP is projected to win 267 seats in the 403-member House while Akhilesh's party may get 123 seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and others (including independents) are likely to win 9, 3 and 1 seats respectively.

In the 2017 polls, BJP has won a massive 312 seats, whereas Mayawati's party got 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance could win only 54 seats.

