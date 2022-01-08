'Akhilesh Communalising, Owaisi His B-team For Elections': UP Min Sidharth Nath Singh

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back to power in four states where it is ruling. He said that the saffron party has delivered the work and ended Gunda raj, communal violence and corruption in Uttar Pradesh.

When asked if the election campaign has been communalised, Singh told Republic, "As far as BJP is concerned we haven't communalised the elections. Only one person (referring to Akhilesh Yadav) is communalising by taking the name of Jinnah and then comparing with (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Sardar Vallabhai) Patel."

He also accused Asaduddin Owaisi of raising communal tensions and leading towards polarisation. "When talking about polarisation, it is helping nobody but Samajwadi Party. So that is the formula they have tried to work out. Samajwadi Party won't talk about communal politics but Owaisi and his party will talk about it. When you go into a big election, it is a division of votes between SP and BJP. In that case, they will go for Samajwadi Party."

When asked about his thoughts on AIMIM and Aam Aadmi party, the UP cabinet minister said these parties don't even matter in Uttar Pradesh. "But AIMIM is helping SP as its B team. But that be so because people do forget if you try to polarise there is a reverse polarisation."

On Election Commission's decision to ban physical rallies till January 15, Nath said that it is likely that the roadshows will not be allowed for another week or 10 days after that period. He said that virtual rallies are not a problem for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 dates announced

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that polling to elect members to the 403-member UP legislative assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

As per the Election Commsing, the total number of voters in Uttar Pradesh has increased to 15,02,84,005, including more than 52 lakh new voters. In the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had won 325 seats in the 403-member House. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to make an impact as it manage to win only 54 seats while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party was restricted to 19 constituencies.