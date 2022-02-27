As the 5th phase of the Uttar Pradesh election got underway on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya fired a salvo at SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Appealing to the people to exercise their franchise to ensure the security and development of the state, he contended that Yadav didn't have the courage to contest from Sirathu.

While Maurya is the BJP candidate there, the SP chief contested the election from Karhal. Moreover, the UP Deputy CM dismissed the possibility of Apna Dal (K)'s Pallavi Patel giving him a tough fight in this constituency.

After offering prayers at his residence, he told the media, "On 10th March, with the blessings of people, the Cycle of Akhilesh Yadav who is flying high in the sky of arrogance, will fall in the Bay of Bengal. His bicycle had flown to Saifai first and now it will go to the Bay of Bengal." Moreover, he exuded confidence in winning by a huge margin.

Speaking to Republic TV on whether ex-MP Dimple Yadav's campaigning in this constituency will make a difference, Maurya remarked, "Anyone can come for campaigning. I had told Akhilesh Yadav to fight from this seat. But he didn't have the courage to fight. It was his desire to not contest. The lotus will bloom here. There is no tough fight".

I believe that people of Sirathu will bloom Lotus and make the son of Sirathu win with a big margin of votes. BJP Govt has been working for the welfare of the 24 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. That is why people have made up their mind that to bloom the Lotus: Deputy CM KP Maurya

The high-stakes battle for Sirathu

Falling under the Kaushambi district, Sirathu is dominated by Dalits, Patels and Brahmins. While Keshav Prasad Maurya won this seat in the 2012 polls, he vacated it after getting elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Phulpur. Though SP wrested this seat from BJP in the subsequent by-election, the saffron party again emerged victorious in the 2017 Assembly polls. After taking oath as the Deputy CM, Maurya was elected as a member of the Legislative Council as he did not contest the Assembly election.

He will face off with Union Minister Anupriya Patel's elder sister Pallavi Patel, who is the SP alliance's candidate. Some of the other key candidates in the 5th phase of the Uttar Pradesh election include Sanjay Sinh, Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel, Raja Bhaiya and UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh. The voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.