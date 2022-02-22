Akhilesh Evades BJP's Ahmedabad Blast Allegations; 'Why Should I Give An Explanation?'

Amid the ongoing elections in Uttar Pradesh, the political heat in the state has intensified with parties throwing barbs at each other. In a fresh set of allegations against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that the father of one of the convict’s in the Ahemdabad bomb blast case is a Samajwadi Party worker.

Refusing to clarify his stand on Adityanath’s allegations, Yadav on Monday, February 21, countered by saying that the BJP is slinging mud at him as the BJP is fearing loss in the state. Akhilesh Yadav, while campaigning in Rae Bareli, said that the saffron party was "sensing loss" in the polls.

'Why should I give an explanation?': Yadav refuses to clarify CM Yogi's allegations

"Why should I give an explanation? Central agencies should investigate. I sit in the Lok Sabha where big leaders and ministers sit. The people have shocked Bharatiya Janata Party (with their votes) and they are making such allegations. You will see many such statements in the coming days against Samajwadi Party," Yadav told ANI.

Attacking the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The industrialists who eloped after looting banks are also linked with someone in the BJP and the whole country knows it. I saw a BJP MP meeting one such industrialist with such gratitude, it felt as if he was touching the feet of Pakistan's PM," he added

This comes after Yogi Adityanath accused the SP supremo of " maintaining silence" about the "connection" between the Samajwadi Party and the father of one of the Ahmedabad blast convicts and asked him to apologise.

On Monday, Yogi Adtiyanath revealed that eight of those convicted have ties to Azamgarh and that one of the convict's fathers is a Samajwadi Party activist. Previously, On Saturday, Adityanath had claimed that family members of one of the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts convicts were seen rallying with Akhilesh Yadav to garner votes.

'SP ka haath, aatankwadiyon ke saath': Yogi Adityanath

Referring to the court’s ruling, the UP Chief Minister said, “An Ahmedabad court pronounced the quantum of sentence for 38 terrorists in the (2008) serial blasts case. Capital punishment and life imprisonment were awarded. They included some terrorists from UP too. And, the family of one of them was seen with the SP chief asking for votes for the party.”

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)