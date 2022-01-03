BJP's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party chief and Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over misappropriating funds for various welfare schemes. Nadda claimed that at present, under the CM Yogi Adityanath regime, the same money is directly reaching the accounts of beneficiaries. He also accused the SP government of being sympathetic towards terrorists and criminals. Nadda made the remark while marking the conclusion of the BJP's poll campaign tour - Jan Vishvas Yatra.

'Embezzlement of welfare scheme funds during SP's tenure': JP Nadda

"The money of the (various) schemes, now directly goes to the accounts of people. At the time of Akhilesh Yadav government, money used to go for his (Akhilesh) consumption. The Akhilesh Yadav government had promised to give laptops to youths. For this, 15 lakh laptops were purchased but only 6.25 lakh were distributed,” he said and asked, “Where did the rest of the laptops go? The Yogi government has given one lakh laptops and smartphones to youths. One crore youths will be given laptops and smartphones in future,” he said.

JP Nadda Hails Yogi Govt

BJP President JP Nadda detailed the difference between the previous and current regime of Uttar Pradesh.

Nadda said, "The difference is clear, on one hand there was misgovernance under Akhilesh Yadav's rule and today there is good governance of Yogi ji. At that time there was stench of corruption and today it is the fragrance of honesty and I must tell Akhilesh, No matter how much perfume you apply, your stench won't turn into fragrance."

फर्क साफ है, एक ओर अखिलेश का कुशासन था और आज योगी जी का सुशासन है। उस समय भ्रष्टाचार की बदबू थी और आज ईमारदारी की खुशबू है और मैं अखिलेश जी को कहता हूं इत्र जितना भी लगाओ बदबू खुशबू में नहीं बदल सकती है: उत्तर प्रदेश के लखनऊ में बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जे.पी.नड्डा pic.twitter.com/mPjLXPWYwP — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 3, 2022

Nadda further accused the Samajwadi Party government of withdrawing cases against terrorists and stated that now people have to decide whether they want a government that protects terrorists. He added that CM Yogi Adityanath has definitely destroyed the future of Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.

“Akhilesh ji had withdrawn cases to save 15 terrorists. But the court did not allow it. And four of them were given death sentences the rest life imprisonments later. Do you need a government which protects terrorists?''

Akhilesh (Yadav) Ji, you had withdrawn cases against 15 terrorists, but court didn't allow it. Four of them were sentenced to death and others were given life imprisonment. Akhilesh Ji, this is your real face: BJP chief JP Nadda in Basti, UP pic.twitter.com/XzwCNN34NL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2022

JP Nadda Slams Oppn over Vote Bank Politics

Claiming the BJP to be a unifying force amid the opposition's alleged divisive agenda through the vote bank politics of appeasement, Nadda said that his party talks of inclusive growth but the opposition evokes Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s name to further their agenda. ''Those indulging in the vote bank politics are in disarray today. It is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended it and has kicked off the politics of development. Casteism, regionalism, dynastic rule and appeasement have collapsed now,'' Nadda said.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place early next year to elect 403 members. In the last elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party got a thumping victory by winning 312 seats with a 39.67% vote share. The Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19, Congress could secure only seven seats while AIMIM drew blank.

