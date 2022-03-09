'Akhilesh Panicking Over Defeat; Couldn't Wait Until Results To Blame EVM': KP Maurya

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is panicking over his defeat in the Uttar Pradesh elections, so he is leveling false allegations on the Election Commission, said Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya on Tuesday.

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier accused ruling the BJP of trying to “steal” votes, saying that a truck carrying Electronic Voting Machines was "intercepted" in Varanasi while two others got away.

Maurya said the SP President could not even wait for results, and out of his habit, already started questioning the EVMs. He said that the double engine BJP government has worked for the welfare of the poor and the people have blessed the party in this election. People have rejected the politics of casteism, mafias, and dynasts, he added.

'Forget 2022, focus on 2027': KP Maurya tells Akhilesh

The Deputy Chief Minister asked Akhilesh Yadav to give up hopes of winning the 2022 UP elections and focus on the 2027 polls because the cycle (SP symbol) has gone for the exhibition.

Earlier, he also tweeted saying, "Akhilesh Yadav, who is a symbol of dynastic politics, talking about saving democracy out of fear of defeat is ridiculous. Only BJP is working to save democracy from dynasties."

"All the so-called big leaders of the SP alliance have lost the election. Now stop the gimmicks before the counting of votes. All the candidates are allowed to guard the EVM machine by the Election Commission," he added.

Exit Polls predict BJP's clean sweep in UP Polls

The counting of votes cast in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election will take place on March 10 and results will be declared on the same day. The Poll of Exit polls has predicted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP will break the 37-year-old jinx by coming to power in UP for a second consecutive term. According to the Poll of Polls, BJP is projected to win 267 seats in the 403-member House while Akhilesh Yadav's SP may get 123 seats. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress, and others (including independents) are likely to win 9, 3, and 1 seats respectively.

(With inputs from agency)