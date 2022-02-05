Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday reacted to Union Minister Rajnath Singh's 'politics of appeasement' charge. He said that the people will vote for the SP-RLD alliance in the Assembly elections and they do 'politics of development'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Samajwadi Party always does politics of development and happiness." "If Samajwadi Party forms government, employment will be created. We will give youth opportunities to secure their future. The current government cannot list their developmental work that is why they are speaking like this," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav further asserted that the SP-RD will get historic results in Mathura. "The people had hopes from them (BJP) but now farmers are unhappy and no factories were established. The people will vote for SP," Yadav said.

"Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar gave us the Constitution on which the country is run and this election is also about safeguarding the Constitution," the SP supremo added.

Rajnath Singh slams SP over 'politics of appeasement'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of doing "politics of appeasement" and asserted that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can do politics of development in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Baldev, Singh had said, "Samajwadi Party does politics of appeasement. Politics should be done for the welfare and development of people not for making government. Politics should not be based on caste or creed. Samajwadi Party is doing religion and caste-based politics."

Noting "what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, it completed", the Union Defence Minister said, "The development of new India is possible with the development of UP and only BJP can do development in UP."

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.