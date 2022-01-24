Akhilesh Wakes At Noon, Does Maalish, Then Cycling. How Will He Know Govt's Work?: CM Yogi

'How will Akhilesh know?' asked his opponent and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Monday. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor, CM Yogi described Yadav as a 'spoilt brat' and opined that he must be 'waking up at noon, getting ready by 2 PM'.

"He is the son of a rich father. Someone must be waking him at 12 noon, then he would be getting a massage, cycling before getting ready. You (asking the channel) also must have interviewed him in the afternoon? How would he know?" said CM Yogi Adityanath. The BJP leader made the statement while discussing the accomplishments of the double-engine government of BJP.

Describing Yadav, CM Yogi drew a sharp contrast between SP and BJP. He said that BJP was with the poor, farmers, backward communities while SP was with those who removed Hindus from Kairana, Taliban sympathisers, mafias and goons.

CM Yogi on 80% - 20%

Expressing his views on the much-discussed 80:20 ratio, CM Yogi during the interview said, "I have said that the polls will be fought between 80% and 20%. There are 80% of people who like UP state's policies - govt schemes, law and order etc. They will favour BJP. Those who don't like schemes for poor and strict police action are in 20%. This fight has been happening since 2014, continued in 2017 and hence."

He added, "The Opposition and the 20% are scared of BJP's re-election. Their dreams of destroying UP and creating riots are destroyed. We have never discriminated while implementing schemes for the poor, be it minorities, backward classes etc., and have never appeased anyone. We will continue this unbiased governance in the state."

UP elections will be conducted in seven phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

