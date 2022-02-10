Akhilesh Yadav Accepts He Is 'dynast With All His Might'; Vows BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP

Moments after the conclusion of the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav resounded his belief that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be wiped out. Speaking exclusively to Republic, the Samajwadi Party chief underlined that though the declaration of results will be on March 10, it would be clear by the evening of February 10 that his alliance will form the next government.

"We say it with all our might that we are dynasty people. We, dynasty people, are not ones who will one fine day, pick up our bags and leave. We know our responsibilities. Inflation, people with families understand, unemployment people with families understand. The way they (BJP) left people like orphans, when medicine was needed, oxygen was needed, people with families will never do. We know their pain," said Yadav speaking to Republic.

The statement of the Samajwadi Party chief comes in reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on dynasty politics. In an exclusive with ANI, PM Modi had claimed that dynasty politics is a 'big threat and biggest enemy of democracy' and severely compromises on the talent coming into a political party.

Replying tooth and nail, Yadav said, "This election is dynasty parties Vs the BJP."

'BJP's Sankalp Patra is Ghoshna Patra'

Hitting out at the BJP for its 'Sankalp Patra', the Samajwadi Party chief said, "It is more of a Ghoshna Patra. They should have kept two minutes of silence before releasing that." He said, drawing a sharp contrast, "The manifesto of the Samajwadi Party is that of policies. We are even telling how will these policies be brought in place. From where will the investment come for the policies."

He also during the exclusive conversation took a moment to thank his alliance partner, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary. "I thank him for going all out in campaigning. As soon as the program will get over, he will try his best to go and vote," he said.

The first phase of the seven-phased assembly election was held on Thursday. In the first phase, 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of UP went to the polls. As many as 623 candidates were in the fray in the first phase, whose destiny was to be decided by around 2.27 crore voters. As of 5 PM, the voter turnout was 57.79%.

The remaining 6 phases will take place on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.