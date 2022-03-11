Akhilesh Yadav Accepts People's Mandate In UP, Asserts 'BJP's Decline Would Continue'

Accepting its defeat, at last, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday released a statement on behalf of its chief Akhilesh Yadav thanking every single voter who had shown faith in the party. Taking to Facebook, Rajendra Chowdhary chief spokesperson of the SP shared that Akhilesh Yadav 'accepted the mandate of the elections' and respected the vote of the citizens.

"Samajwadi National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that the Samajwadi Party accepts the mandate of the assembly elections 2022 by respecting the people. Thanks to every single student, unemployed youth, teacher, education friend, old pension supporter, woman, farmer, labourer and all well-wishers who have shown faith in Samajwadi Party," the SP statement read.

It added, "Along with this, hearty congratulations to all the winning MLAs of the Samajwadi-Alliance. There is a commitment by all the new MLAs to discharge their duty of public service honestly."

Decline of BJP would continue: SP

In the statement, the SP scion further asserted that by increasing its seat share and vote percentage, the party had proven that BJP's seats could be reduced and its 'decline would continue'. SP vowed to continue its struggle to take down the saffron party in the interest of the public.

"Thanks also to the people of Uttar Pradesh for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times. It is clear from the election results that BJP seats can be reduced. This decline of BJP will continue. The confusion and deceit that the BJP has spread are more than half gone, the rest will be removed in a few days. The struggle in the public interest will definitely win. Samajwadi Party is committed to democracy," the statement concluded.

Earlier today, Yadav had attempted a face-saver by putting out a post on social media and thanking the people for increasing SP's seats and vote share in comparison to the 2017 polls. Straying away from conceding defeat, he wrote, "Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times! We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced".

उप्र की जनता को हमारी सीटें ढाई गुनी व मत प्रतिशत डेढ़ गुना बढ़ाने के लिए हार्दिक धन्यवाद!



हमने दिखा दिया है कि भाजपा की सीटों को घटाया जा सकता है। भाजपा का ये घटाव निरंतर जारी रहेगा।आधे से ज़्यादा भ्रम और छलावा दूर हो गया है बाकी कुछ दिनों में हो जाएगा।



जनहित का संघर्ष जीतेगा! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 11, 2022

The BJP registered a stupendous victory in the Uttar Pradesh election, bagging 255 seats on Thursday. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly. Meanwhile, the SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats, and its allies RLD and SBSP gained eight and six seats respectively.