Akhilesh Yadav And Azam Khan To Resign From MLA Seats; Will Remain Lok Sabha MPs

Resigning to his party's defeat in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav will step down as Karhal's MLA, reported sources on Saturday. Preferring to remain as Azamgarh MP, Yadav will vacate his newly-elected MLA seat - triggering bypolls. BJP swept the 5 state polls winning UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while AAP trounced Congress in Punjab.

Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan to resign from MLA seats

Following suit, SP veteran Azam Khan too will resign as Rampur MLA, preferring to remain as Rampur's MP. Khan - who remains in jail since 2020 - won 1,30,528 votes compared to his BJP rival Akash Saxena who amassed 75,666 votes. Meanwhile, the SP chief polled 1,47,237 votes in his debut Assembly election for Karhal seat compared to BJP's SP Baghel who won 80,692 votes.

Akhilesh Yadav accepted the mandate stating, "Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times! We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. The confusion and deceit that the BJP has spread are more than half gone, the rest will be removed in a few days".

BJP sweeps UP

On Thursday, UP citizens awarded Yogi Adityanath an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM, breaking a 35-year jinx. BJP - with a 41.9% vote share - has bettered it by 2% since its 2017 polls. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 273 seats, while SP won 123 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

Moreover, Adityanath is the first sitting BJP CM to win from Gorakhpur - his hometurf after he trounced SP's Subhawati Shukla by a margin of 1 lakh votes. BJP has also increased its voteshare by 2% since 2017 inspite of Western UP disgruntlement, farmers' protest, stray cattle menace, COVID mishandling and anti-incumbency working against it. Its poll pitch of improved law & order, effective migrant handling, free ration distribution and implementation of Centre's schemes have powered it to a win.

Inspite of disgruntlement among Jat farmers in Western UP over 3 farm laws, sugarcane procurement dues, BJP has swept the region winning - Meerut, Bulandshahr, Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Auraiya and Farrukhabad. Moreover, BJP has also won Lakhimpur - which witnessed the mowing down of 4 farmers by Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish Mishra. In most of these seats, BJP has won in a sweeping majority - wresting away SP strongholds like Etawah, Mainpuri, Aligarh with slim margins. BJP has also won Hathras which witnessed the brutal gangrape.