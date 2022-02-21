Akhilesh Yadav & Tejashwi Yadav Slam PM Modi's Cycle-terror Jibe; Term It 'pride Of Poor'

Fuming at PM Modi's jibe against 'cycles', Opposition leaders took to Twitter on Sunday to share photos riding cycles - affirming 'Cycle is the symbol of poor India'. Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the PM for equating 'cycles' i.e. Samajwadi party to 'terrorists'- referring to the 2008 Ahmedabad blast convict Mohd Saif with alleged SP links. #MyCycleTwitter was one of the top trends in Twitter, with people tweeting photos riding a cycle saying 'Cyclist, not a terrorist'.

Opposition leaders fume at PM Modi's cycle jibe

Defending his party's symbol, Akhilesh Yadav shared a photo of a child riding a cycle, claiming that the 'cycle' had prospered farms and farmers, had broken societal norms, had countered inflation. Terming 'cycle' as the aircraft of the common citizens, Yadav said that the insult to the cycle was an insult to the whole nation. Yadav was in the poll fray on Sunday - contesting for the Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

खेत और किसान को जोड़ कर उसकी समृद्धि की नींव रखती है, हमारी साइकल,



सामाजिक बंधनों को तोड़ बिटिया को स्कूल छोड़ती है, हमारी साइकल



महंगाई का उसपर असर नहीं, वो सरपट दौड़ती है, हमारी साइकल,



साइकल आम जनों का विमान है, ग्रामीण भारत का अभिमान है, साइकल का अपमान पूरे देश का अपमान है। pic.twitter.com/Nf1Bq2XtjE — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 20, 2022

Similarly, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's team tweeted photos of the Bihar Leader of Opposition riding cycle claiming that it was the 'pride of the poor'. Highlighting that the cycle was the preferred mode of transport for students, labourers, farmers. Seeking an apology, RJD lashed out at PM Modi claiming he only cared about rich industrialists. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared a photo of herself riding a cycle, tweeting 'Cycle + Mask = Cyclists, not terrorist'

साइकिल गरीबों की शान है, प्राण है। इससे न जाने कितने विद्यार्थी कहाँ से कहाँ तक का सफ़र तय करते हैं। गरीब,मजदूर,किसान की रोजमर्रा की ज़िंदगी है। लेकिन राजनीतिक कुंठा में परिधान-मंत्री जी कुछ भी बक रहे हैं। पद की गरिमा को तार-तार कर रहे हैं। उन्हें देश से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/HTYRAS76m6 — I Support Tejashwi (@TeamTejashwi) February 20, 2022

Cycle + Mask = Cyclist , not terrorist.

Okay bye. pic.twitter.com/aN8R4xD0R4 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 20, 2022

On Sunday, while addressing a rally in Hardoi, PM Modi targetted SP by highlighting that cycle-bombs were used in 2008 across Ahmedabad to conducts blasts. Expanding on the attack - which was in retaliation to the Godhra riots - PM Modi said he was surprised why cycles were used - linking it to the SP symbol. He also slammed the Akhilesh Yadav govt for withdrawing cases against terrorists. 38 convicts have been sentenced to death, 11 to life imprisonment in connection to the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, killing 56 and injuring 246.