Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP; Says 'SP-RLD Alliance Is True And Will Remove Liars From Govt'

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government and said that the people are fed up with negative politics and want to move forward. He said that the UP Assembly elections are between brotherhood and BJP.

"Uttar Pradesh public wants to end negative politics and start moving forward. This election is between brotherhood and BJP. This is a sugarcane region and farmers want a timely and increased subsidy, so they trust SP-RLD," Akhilesh Yadav said.

SP-RLD alliance true; will remove liars from government: Akhilesh

On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that the SP-RLD partnership is nothing but a replay of 2017 polls, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "The SP-RLD alliance will take Uttar Pradesh forward. The BJP is losing that is why their language has changed...Jayant Chaudhary will always be will us. Our alliance is true and will remove liars from government."

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, who accompanied Akhilesh in Shamli, said that he is confident that the alliance will get people's mandate.

Slamming BJP, he said that "People gave them five years but in return, they gave most expensive electricity not provided fertiliser to farmers on time, failed to fulfil their promises of 70 lakh jobs. When that get tangled in these issues, they start targeting others."

UP CM Yogi attacks 'Delhi boy' Jayant & 'Lucknow boy' Akhilesh

Earlier in the day, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath referred to the SP chief as "the boy from Lucknow"and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary as ''the boy from Delhi'', and claimed that the alliance was nothing but an action replay of the 2017 assembly election.

"It is nothing but an action replay of the 2017 elections. The cover is new, but the content is just the same- old, rotten and stinking. They are the ones who brought in safety, security issues, by bringing in goons and mafias who, time and again, led to chaos in the state. They, however, still shamelessly say that they would come back. I want to tell them today that they are not coming back," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 respectively. The votes will be counted on March 10.

