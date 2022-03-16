Reeling from his party's defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Election, Akhilesh Yadav sought to change the narrative by citing that Samajwadi Party got 51.5% of the postal ballot votes. Making an astonishing claim on Twitter, he opined SP could have won 304 seats if the postal voting trend is extrapolated.

Maintaining that it represented the reality of the mandate, he thanked government employees, teachers and others who exercised their voting rights via postal ballots. Indirectly casting aspersions on BJP's victory based on votes counted through EVMs, Yadav said, "People in power should remember that deceit doesn't give strength".

पोस्टल बैलेट में सपा-गठबंधन को मिले 51.5% वोट व उनके हिसाब से 304 सीटों पर हुई सपा-गठबंधन की जीत चुनाव का सच बयान कर रही है।



पोस्टल बैलेट डालनेवाले हर उस सच्चे सरकारीकर्मी,शिक्षक और मतदाता का धन्यवाद जिसने पूरी ईमानदारी से हमें वोट दिया।



सत्ताधारी याद रखें, छल से बल नहीं मिलता! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 15, 2022

Echoing these allegations, SP Maurya, who lost the election in Fazilnagar said, "It is not about BJP and SP but it is about democracy. It is about transparency and fairness of the Election Commission. In the election of 2022, in the ballot paper voting, SP won on 304 (seats) while BJP won only on 99 (seats). But how BJP won in EVM count raises questions".

Earlier, the SP chief had attempted a facesaver by highlighting the increase in SP's seats and vote share in comparison to the 2017 polls.

पोस्टल बैलेट में सपा-गठबंधन को मिले 51.5% वोट व उनके हिसाब से 304 सीटों पर हुई सपा-गठबंधन की जीत चुनाव का सच बयान कर रही है।



पोस्टल बैलेट डालनेवाले हर उस सच्चे सरकारीकर्मी,शिक्षक और मतदाता का धन्यवाद जिसने पूरी ईमानदारी से हमें वोट दिया।



सत्ताधारी याद रखें, छल से बल नहीं मिलता! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 15, 2022

BJP sweeps UP election

The UP elections were held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10. While BJP had formed an alliance with Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD Party, Congress and BSP contested solo.

On the other hand, SP announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP.

This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats. While the SP improved its tally to 111 from the 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.