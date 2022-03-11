Issuing his first reaction to BJP's victory in the UP election, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attempted a face-saver by highlighting the positives for his party. For instance, he thanked the people for increasing SP's seats and vote share in comparison to the 2017 polls. Contending that BJP's seat tally will continue to plummet just like this time's result, he vowed to continue the struggle for the public interest. A day earlier, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary conceded defeat and extended his best wishes to all newly elected MLAs.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times! We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction of BJP (seats) will continue unabated. More than half the confusion and delusion has been cleared, the rest will happen in a few days. The struggle for public interest will win."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Yadav's comment, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh said, "Akhilesh Yadav has to work really hard. And he has to work in a transparent manner. He has to stand with the truth, he tried to spread different lies about Yogi Ji and Modi Ji. And it didn't go well with the people of Uttar Pradesh."

उप्र की जनता को हमारी सीटें ढाई गुनी व मत प्रतिशत डेढ़ गुना बढ़ाने के लिए हार्दिक धन्यवाद!



हमने दिखा दिया है कि भाजपा की सीटों को घटाया जा सकता है। भाजपा का ये घटाव निरंतर जारी रहेगा।आधे से ज़्यादा भ्रम और छलावा दूर हो गया है बाकी कुछ दिनों में हो जाएगा।



BJP sweeps UP election

The UP elections were held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10. While BJP had formed an alliance with Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD Party, Congress and BSP contested solo. On the other hand, SP announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP.

This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats. While the SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats respectively. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.