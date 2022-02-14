Last Updated:

EXCLUSIVE | Akhilesh Yadav Avers 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out' As Phase 2 Of UP Elections Concludes

Kamal Joshi

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that it is clear after the first two phases of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be wiped out. After addressing a rally in Bundelkhand, he said that the saffron party has betrayed the people of the region.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In the first two phases of elections, BJP has been wiped out." He also alleged that the BJP has betrayed the people of Bundelkhand. "In this region, the highest number of farmers committed suicide, a large number of youths are unemployed, there is inflation and farmers and workers of this regions faced harassment during the COVID-19," he said.

'The change is certain'

On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Gunda raj in previous government' comment, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "What he sees every day, he tells everyone. Ask him 'where is the highest number of custodial deaths, 'where is the mafia playing cricket', 'what was done to Hathras victim? Don't know how many people were killed by the government in custodial deaths. The change is certain."

Moreover, he said that the people of BJP are complaining that SP workers wake up at 12 noon. "Ever since the people of Bundelkhand have decided that they will create history, the people of BJP are not sleeping. On their faces at 12 o'clock or not (Bara baje ya nahi), but when you cast your vote, you will play their 12 (Bara baja dena)," Akhilesh said.

Uttar Pradesh elections

The second phase of voting concluded on Monday at 6 pm in a total of 55 seats, including Shahjahanpur, Chandausi, Rampur, Saur and Bilaspur. The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being conducted in seven phases, of which two phases have been completed. The remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

