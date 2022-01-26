Penning an open letter on Republic Day, Akhilesh Yadav gave a clarion call for the formation of a Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh. Alleging that the "Constitution is in danger", he urged the people to march towards "positive politics" to bring about a change in their lives.

Moreover, he contended that apart from the poor and oppressed, the skilled and unskilled workers, unemployed education youths, people who have been sacked from their job due to the dire state of the economy, businessmen, industrialists and farmers have also been suffering due to the current phase of "half income, double inflation".

The SP chief stated, "This government has divided society into two parts. On one hand, there are people who are continuously getting richer and on the other hand, there are people who are continuously getting poorer. Even among the wealthy, only a few persons are cornering wealth. The middle class is getting crushed in the middle. Their savings with interest are also not safe in banks".

On this occasion, he reiterated SP's promises such as 300 units of free electricity per household, free irrigation, MSP for all crops, guaranteed payment to sugarcane farmers within 15 days, interest-free loans, insurance, pension, Samajwadi pension of Rs.18,000 per year, laptop distribution to talented youths, 22 lakh new jobs in IT sector, filling up lakhs of vacant government jobs, restoring the pension scheme and caste census.

The ex-UP CM added, "Good police officers and officials will be given good working conditions and more awards. Owing to such efforts, every mother, sister, daughter, daughter-in-law, common person and businesspersons will feel safe. We will honour different sections of the society by reinstating the 'Yash Bharti' and 'Nagar Bharti' awards because we feel can work towards the all-around development of UP and the formation of a 'New UP'. That's why, we again reiterate: This is SP's appeal for public servants- Everyone comes, everyone will get respect and a position."

SP's thrust on the Uttar Pradesh election

For the past several months, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The UP election will take place in 7 phases beginning February 10, whereas the results will be declared on March 10.