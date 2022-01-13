During the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Elections, BJP had 'lied' its way to power, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Thursday. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Yadav highlighted how there had been constant propaganda to 'slander' the image of SP, and the BJP had used the 'politics of hatred' to win in 2017. The former UP CM asserted that this time, however, the people of UP would bring victory to those practising 'positive politics'.

"There has been constant slander propaganda against SP (to dub us as mafia). When Netaji Mulayam Singh invited former US President Bill Clinton for dinner, people wrote against us. But when the US Embassy checked, there was nothing found against us, and President Clinton came for dinner. There has been a conspiracy to malign SP's image," said Akhilesh Yadav.

He added, "We have formed government 4 times, but last time the BJP lied its way to power, they influenced them and spread hatred. This time UP has decided to bring victory to positive politics, and throw out those practicing negative politics. This time progressive people will win, the socialist party will win."

#AkhileshOnRepublic | When Netaji invited Clinton for dinner, people wrote against us. But when the US Embassy checked, there was nothing found against us, and they came for dinner: @yadavakhilesh, former UP CM and chief of the SP https://t.co/NWgtMkBwFS pic.twitter.com/6zcj3zMzcu — Republic (@republic) January 13, 2022

UP Elections 2022

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalized candidates for 172 seats in the state including the constituencies where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be contesting. Sources of Republic Media Network had confirmed on Wednesday that CM Yogi Adityanath will contest the 2022 assembly elections from Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.