As Uttar Pradesh votes in the third phase of the assembly elections on Sunday, Samajwadi Party’s CM face in the ongoing polls, Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the incumbent government for the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state and exhorted that BJP will be evicted by the people, and Samajwadi Party will rise to power.

After casting his vote at Etawah’s Jaswantnagar polling station, the former UP Chief Minister exclaimed that Samajwadi Party has already bagged 100 seats in the previous two phases of polls and will add another 100 in the impending 2 phases.



People are unhappy with BJP: Samajwadi Party Chief

His remarks also included heavy criticism of the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government. Attacking the incumbent government, the SP chief claimed that people are unhappy with the BJP government’s performance in the past five years and that they are looking for a change this time.

On being asked about BJP’s allegation against him and his party of ‘patronising goons and terrorists,’ he averred that the saffron party’s claims are proof of their exasperation. He bemoaned that ‘BJP is anxious about people’s discontent, and therefore their language and behaviour have changed.’

Akhilesh Yadav quips 'Will bulldozer go to Ashish Mishra?'

Furthering his attacks on his opponents, Yadav questioned if CM Yogi, who often sing praises about his ‘bulldozer government’ will take down Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. “Will bulldozer go to the minister's son (Ashish Mishra) who had mowed down farmers with his vehicle? Will the bulldozer go to Lakhimpur?” Further sharpening his jibe, SP President said, “A mafia, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 (Dhananjay Singh), was playing cricket. Will the bulldozer go towards him?”

Voting has commenced for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Elections. The Voter turnout of 48.81% was recorded till 3 pm in the poll-bound constituencies. As many as 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state are in the poll fray. Fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger and BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today. The results of these elections will be declared on March 10.

